Man fatally shot by deputy after pursuit identified

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- Authorities Wednesday released the name of an Oceanside man who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy at the end of a North County pursuit.

Javier Gomez, 41, allegedly prompted the shooting last Wednesday afternoon by pulling a gun on the lawman during a foot chase in a neighborhood north of state Route 78 and east of College Boulevard in Oceanside.

The events that led to the deadly confrontation began when Gomez -- a suspect in a hit-and-run crash -- failed to yield for a traffic stop in neighboring Vista, Oceanside Police Sgt. Gabe Jimenez said.

The pursuit ended shortly after 3 p.m. in the 3100 block of Camarillo Avenue, where Gomez abandoned his car and ran off, the sergeant said.

Moments later, the suspect allegedly pulled a pistol, prompting the deputy to open fire on him. Gomez collapsed in the front yard of a home and died.

No other injuries were reported.

A woman who had been riding in the suspect's car during the pursuit was detained for questioning and then released, the sergeant said.

The patrolman who shot Gomez was equipped with an activated body camera at the time, according to Jimenez. The deputy's name and images from the device have not been made public.