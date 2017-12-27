Jaywalker dies on Christmas day after being hit by car

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A 34-year-old Encinitas man hospitalized last week with life-threatening injuries after he was struck while crossing a coastal highway in Encinitas died on Christmas day, authorities said Wednesday.

Zachari A. Tatsey was struck about 10:20 p.m. Thursday while crossing the 2500 block of S. Coast Highway 101 west of the San Elijo Lagoon, sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Bligh said.

“The victim was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark-colored clothing as he ran eastbound across the dark highway,” Bligh said.

A 27-year-old woman driving northbound on the beachfront road struck Tatsey, the sergeant said. Firefighters and paramedics rendered first aid before taking him to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with traumatic injuries.

Tatsey was admitted to the hospital “with a poor prognosis,” according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. He succumbed to his injures shortly before 5 p.m. Monday.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash and was not believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Bligh said. Due to the seriousness of Tatsey’s injuries at the time and the possibility that he would die, a Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction team was sent to the scene to investigate.

