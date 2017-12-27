Gunman in Vista SWAT standoff sentenced to probation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. – A domestic violence suspect who pleaded guilty to firing a shotgun during a standoff with authorities at a home in Vista was sentenced to three years probation Wednesday.

A judge sentenced Henry Anthony Flores to probation and 280 days in jail, but he will not be spending time behind bars since he is getting credit for the time he already served.

In July, Henry Anthony Flores allegedly battered and choked his girlfriend at the home in the vicinity of Girard Way and Coventry Road, then armed himself with a shotgun. The suspect pointed the weapon at the victim and her teenage son, but the teen ran off and called 911, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies used a P.A. system to plead with Flores, who eventually let the woman go. A SWAT team was sent out but was called off when the suspect emerged from the yard and surrendered after the brief standoff.

Flores was subsequently booked into jail on suspicion of felony domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon and willful discharge of a firearm, according to the sheriff’s department and jail records.

In addition to probation, Flores will also be attending a domestic violence recovery program to deal with his anger issues and will be placed in Veterans Treatment Court which will allow Flores to get treatment for any other issues he may have, according to District Attorney, Ryan Saunders.

Flores’ wife gave a victim impact statement asking the judge to lift the criminal protective order, which the judge denied.