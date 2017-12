LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Clippers unveiled their newest uniform of the season on Wednesday and it paid tribute to San Diego.

The light blue and orange Nike uniforms celebrate the team’s history in San Diego during the 1970s. Their retro style jerseys have a nautical theme.

The team tweeted “From the Beaches of S.D. to the Palm Trees of LA, we’re commemorating the 40th season since the team moved to California.”