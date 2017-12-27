× Gas leak prompts evacuation of senior center

SAN DIEGO – A senior care facility was evacuated Wednesday due to the detection of carbon monoxide, authorities said.

The gas leak was detected around 10 a.m. at the Life House senior center at 2820 Meadow Lark Drive in Serra Mesa.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews arrived and evacuated the convalescent-home residents and began to ventilate the building.

SkyFOX flew over the center and saw about a hundred people outside the building.

The residents were allowed back into their rooms, an SDFRD spokeswoman said around 11 a.m. There are no reports of any health ailments caused by the fumes.