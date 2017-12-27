× Canadian father of 2 killed crossing I-8 in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Wednesday released the name of a Canadian father who was struck and killed earlier this month while trying to cross Interstate 8 on foot in the Mission Valley area near Old Town.

Todd Kargl, 46, of White Rock, British Columbia, was killed just after midnight on Dec. 15 when he was struck by at least one vehicle near the Taylor Street on-ramp to Interstate 8, according to the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office and the California Highway Patrol.

Kargl was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office. It was unclear why he attempted to walk across the westbound lanes of the freeway.

A Canadian friend of Kargl said on Facebook that the married father was visiting friends in San Diego when he died.

A GoFundMe page established to support Kargl’s widow, Nicolette, and the couple’s two daughters has raised more than $6,300, exceeding its $5,000 goal. The page identified Kargl as a youth soccer coach involved with his daughters’ teams.

“Todd was a current coach, dedicating many hours to enhancing the lives of young players in the community,” the soccer club Coastal FC said on its Facebook page. A volunteer coach for the club apparently died just three days before Kargl, and Coastal FC offered its “deepest condolences … to their families, friends, players, fellow coaches and all who knew them.”

A website for Super 8 Video identified Kargl as the owner of the small business that primarily converted old audio tapes and VHS films into digital formats.