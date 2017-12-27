Brother’s stolen ashes returned to Lilac Fire evacuee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONSALL, Calif. -- A Lilac Fire evacuee was relieved Wednesday after the stolen ashes of his late brother were returned to him.

On Tuesday, Perry called on the public to help find the urn that was stolen from his car after he returned home from being evacuated due to the wildfire.

Perry and his girlfriend were forced to flee earlier this month when firefighters shut down their neighborhood near San Luis Rey Training Grounds.

When Perry was finally allowed to return home, his car was broken into.

The urn containing the ashes of Perry's late brother Christopher had been sitting in a black tote behind the passenger seat. When the thieves broke in, they took Perry’s work bag along with the black tote.

“They belong to my younger brother who passed away about five years ago on New Year’s Day,” said Perry. “I don’t care about the stuff I lost -- those are all things I can always replace, but I can’t replace his ashes.”

On Wednesday, Perry told FOX 5 someone had found the urn by a trash can earlier this week and took it to the cemetery listed on the label. A cemetery keeper looked up who the ashes belonged to but didn't know how to contact the family. When he saw FOX 5's story, he called Vista Sheriff's Department, who called Perry.

Perry picked up the urn Wednesday afternoon. He said although the urn is slightly damaged, he's happy to have his brother back.