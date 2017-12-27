5-month-old boy found not breathing in trash can

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A 5-month-old boy was rushed to a trauma center Wednesday after being found in a household wastebasket, not breathing, at a Skyline-area home, authorities reported.

The medical emergency in the 800 block of Cardiff Street was reported shortly before noon, according to San Diego police.

Police said the baby was taking a nap when he rolled over and fell into a trash can.

A neighbor described seeing a woman, who police said was babysitting the boy, running out of the house with him in her arms.

"She's saying, 'help, help, my baby just died, I don't know what happened.' Somebody else called a neighbor and they just called an ambulance...In a few minutes, the ambulance was here and put the baby inside," said Maria Chua, who lives across the street.

Chua said she saw paramedics perform CPR on the baby, who was taken to Rady Children's Hospital.

The hospital has not released the baby's condition.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified said she got a phone call from the baby's family saying the boy was breathing and undergoing tests at the hospital.

Child abuse detectives were investigating the case as an apparent accident, Hernandez said.