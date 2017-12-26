More than 8 million expected to travel over the holidays in SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Year-end holiday travel in 2017 was on track to set an all-time record for Southern California travelers, according to a recent study by the Automobile Club of Southern California.

Nearly 8.2 million Southern California residents and 13.2 million people statewide were expected to travel at least 50 miles for the holidays, a 3.6 percent increase from the 2016 holiday season, according to the report.

AAA forecasted more than 100 million American will spend the end of the year away from home.

According to AAA, between December 12 and January 1, 97.4 million Americans will make their journeys by automobile, while 6.4 million are expected to take airplanes. Another 3.6 million will use trains, buses or cruise ships to head to their destinations.

Those traveling by car are doing so despite facing the highest year-end gas prices in three years, AAA said. The national average this month is $2.47 a gallon, though AAA said that average should drop by the year's end.

This year's predictions mark a 3.1% increase in travel compared with 2016's holiday season, AAA said, adding that it's the ninth year in a row that travel has risen.