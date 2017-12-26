Lilac Fire evacuee pleads for return of brother’s stolen ashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONSALL, Calif. -- A Lilac Fire evacuee is calling on the public to help find the ashes of his late brother.

Perry and his girlfriend were forced to flee when the firefighters shut down their neighborhood near San Luis Rey Training Grounds.

“We loaded everything we could think of -- our pets, the ashes,” said Perry.

When Perry was finally allowed to return home, his car was broken into.

“I unloaded the stuff from the fire that I had in my car but I must have missed the bag was behind the seat,” said Perry.

The urn of his late brother Christopher had been sitting in a black tote behind the passenger seat. When the thieves broke in, they took Perry’s work bag along with the black tote containing Christopher’s ashes.

“They belonged to my younger brother who passed away about five years ago on New Year’s Day,” said Perry. “I don’t care about the stuff I lost -- those are all things I can always replace, but I can’t replace his ashes.”

Perry said the anniversary of his brother’s death is always painful, but even more so now. He shares his story in hopes that someone will bring Chris home, no questions asked.

“We were really close, so if somebody could find it in their heart to return them if they took them,” said Perry. “I don’t want anyone in trouble, I just want to get the ashes back.”

Anyone who has information about the stolen urn or the theft is asked to call the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.