Gulls host Teddy Bear Toss benefitting Rady Children’s Hospital

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Gulls collected more than 16,000 teddy bears as part of their third annual Teddy Bear Toss, a charity event that donates collected bears to benefit children at Rady Children's Hospital.

"Just throw them as hard as you can," said Gulls fan Maxwell Nerenberg. "As long as they get on the ice, it works every time."

Nerenberg came prepared for the annual Teddy Bear Toss and so did the Porters.

"Either just straight out and over or we're going to spin them and then throw," said Sydnee and Aidan Porter.

The Porters purchased their Gulls bears at the game, knowing their furry friends would soon benefit kids at Rady Children's Hospital.

"It can make kids in the hospital feel like someone is trying to care about them," said Sydnee.

"A lot of us have a lot more then they do and in order to just give them a smile for one day will definitely make it a lot better for hopefully the rest of their year," said Nerenberg.

Fans who brought a wrapped teddy bear could throw their gift onto the ice as soon as the Gulls scored, something players say is always fun to watch.

"I think the experience of raining teddy bears, it's fun to be on the ice seeing everyone toss, trying to get the big bear over the glass," said Gulls defenseman Keaton Thompson. "It's pretty fun."

All the bears donated head to the San Diego Regional Law Enforcement Teddy Bear Drive. With the help of Gulls players, the bears arrive at the hospital and are given to kids like Anna Uhler.

"It's really cool because they took their time of their day just to come out here and give us a teddy bear so that was really nice," said Uhler.

Including the bears tossed on the ice, the drive collected nearly 48,000 stuffed animals. The bears will be distributed throughout the year to sick, injured or visiting children.