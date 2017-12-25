× 2 killed in fiery crash on I-5 in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE – Two people were killed in a fiery crash Monday on I-5 in Oceanside just north of Route 76, according to authorities.

The crash took place on the southbound I-5 about 5:20 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one car was on fire when CHP officers arrived, according to the department. The crash blocked all southbound lanes. The CHP issued a SigAlert at 5:44 p.m.

Officials pronounced two people dead at the scene. Two others were taken to local hospitals.

CHP said three vehicles were involved in the accident.

The victims’ names were withheld pending notification of next of kin; their ages and genders were not immediately known.

This is a developing story.