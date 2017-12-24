87-year-old man killed in Encinitas hit-and-run

ENCINITAS – An 87-year-old man who was critically injured by a hit- and-run motorist in Encinitas died Sunday at a hospital and the suspected hit-and-run driver was arrested, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

The unidentified 87-year-old man was walking in the crosswalk near the intersection of Balour and San Abella drives, when he was struck by a pickup truck going northbound on Balour Drive, said Deputy Oscar Butler of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 6:04 p.m. Saturday where they rendered aid to the pedestrian and searched the suspect vehicle. Paramedics rushed the 87-year-old man, suffering from a ruptured aorta, kidney damage and broken leg, to Scripps Hospital in La Jolla, Butler said.

However, the elderly man died from his injuries on Christmas Eve, San Diego sheriff’s Cpl. Brenda Sipley said. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

“The suspect vehicle was located by deputies several blocks away from the collision. A subject was seen walking away from the general area of the vehicle and was detained,” he said. “Deputies observed fresh blood droppings on his shoes and believe he was inside the truck. The investigation is still on- going.”

The 24-year-old suspect, Alexander Vasquez, has now been booked on suspicion of hit-and-run causing serious injury/death and vehicular manslaughter, Sipley said. Vasquez may have been driving under the influence when the crash took place, she added.

Anyone with information on this fatality was asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s office at (858) 565-5200.