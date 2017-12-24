One person dead after fire tears through Mira Mesa home

SAN DIEGO — One person was killed and another was injured in an early-morning fire in Mira Mesa Sunday.

The fire began at about 4:20 a.m. in the 10900 block of Westmore Circle, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Four residents managed to escape the blaze. One of the four was taken to a hospital.

House fire in Mira Mesa kills one person, neighbors upset about activity at house – story @fox5sandiego 5p pic.twitter.com/AnZGM7amjm — Jason Sloss (@JasonSlossFOX5) December 24, 2017

Another person inside the house did not escape and did not survive. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Responding firefighters encountered multiple challenges that hindered their efforts to extinguish the inferno, SDFD said in a statement.

A front door and several windows were boarded up, and personal items inside the home made it difficult for firefighters to get inside.

Construction modifications to the home, including large rooms that were converted into multiple smaller rooms, as well as embers that began threatening neighboring homes, caused further difficulties for firefighters, SDFD said.

Fire department arson specialists were investigating the blaze.