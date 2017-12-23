Two liquor stores robbed within half-hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Sheriff's deputies believe the same two suspects are responsible for two Friday night convenience store holdups -- and possibly other robberies throughout the county as well.

At 8:12 p.m. Friday, two men entered the Robinwood Market in the 5100 block of Robinwood Road in Bonita, said Sgt. Michael Hettinger of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. One of the men was armed with a shotgun, and the two took money from the store's cash register and fled.

Less than 20 minutes later, two men entered Espana Liqour in the 9500 block of Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley -- one of them again armed with a shotgun, Hettinger said. The two took money from the cash register, as well as a store clerk's cell phone and wallet before fleeing in a black sedan.

In the second robbery, the employee was injured and taken to a hospital, Hettinger said.

The two locations are a little more than three miles from each other. Hettinger said the two heists may be related to a county-wide robbery series.

Since October, two suspects who officials are calling "the Grinch bandits" may have robbed as many as 10 stores across San Diego County. In each robbery, one of them was armed with a shotgun.

Police asked anyone with information regarding the robberies to contact detectives at (619) 660-7087.