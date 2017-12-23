× Off-duty law enforcement officer escapes injury in possible road-rage incident; suspect arrested near Alpine

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man is behind bars on suspicion of throwing a metal object at an off-duty law enforcement officer’s car near Alpine, according to California Highway Patrol officer Kris Holm.

The incident began around 7:00 p.m., on the westbound Interstate 8 near Dunbar Lane. The unidentified officer first thought the suspect shot at him, and was able to follow the suspect’s pick-up truck to a location nearby. The object was later found to be a large piece of metal, Holm said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department ASTREA helicopter was then able to track the suspect jumping a fence and running through several backyards. CHP officers were able to catch up to the suspect and take him into custody, Holm said.

The off-duty officer was not hurt. His agency has not been identified.