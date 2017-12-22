Watch on FOX 5: Gulls take on Ontario Reign

SAN DIEGO — A new LED sports lighting system and audio system upgrade will debut at Valley View Casino Center Friday evening when the San Diego Gulls face the Ontario Reign.

The 400-watt LED lights will improve visibility, and deliver more light onto the playing surface, instantly and efficiently control dimming and theatrical control of the lights, provide special effects and LED color-changing fixtures, and enhance broadcasts with superior light quality during Gulls telecasts on FOX 5 San Diego, according to Matt Savant, the Gulls president of business operations.

The system installed by Musco Lighting will result in significant savings in energy consumption for the arena, Savant said.

Also debuting at Friday evening’s American Hockey League game is a high-definition JBL audio system that includes 50 1,750-watt speakers and eight 1,500-watt subwoofers, Savant said.

When the Gulls take the ice Friday, the game will be televised on FOX 5.

The showdown against the Reign is one of six games televised on FOX 5 during the 2017-1018 season.

Here are the remaining Gulls games that will be televised on FOX 5:

Friday, December 22 vs Ontario Reign

Friday, January 19 vs San Jose Barracuda

Friday, March 30 vs Cleveland Monsters

** All games to be aired on FOX 5 San Diego at 7 p.m.