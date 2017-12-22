SpaceX rocket launch lights up San Diego sky

SAN DIEGO -- The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch could be seen across Southern California Friday night.
The launch at Vandenberg Air Force base in Santa Barbara County was scheduled for 5:27 p.m., according to a website listing the base's launch schedule.
"The rocket's bright flame should be visible over a wide area," the website noted.
The light was seen throughout San Diego County and as far east as Phoenix, Arizona, video showed.
SpaceX live streamed the launch on its Facebook page and CEO Elon Musk posted video of the launch his Twitter account, jokingly calling it a "nuclear alien UFO from North Korea."
It was the final SpaceX launch scheduled out of Vandenberg this year.
FOX 5 received numerous phone calls from viewers inquiring about the light in the sky. Many viewers sent FOX 5 photos and videos and shared them on social media.