SpaceX rocket launch lights up San Diego sky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch could be seen across Southern California Friday night.

The launch at Vandenberg Air Force base in Santa Barbara County was scheduled for 5:27 p.m., according to a website listing the base's launch schedule.

"The rocket's bright flame should be visible over a wide area," the website noted.

The light was seen throughout San Diego County and as far east as Phoenix, Arizona, video showed.

SpaceX live streamed the launch on its Facebook page and CEO Elon Musk posted video of the launch his Twitter account, jokingly calling it a "nuclear alien UFO from North Korea."

It was the final SpaceX launch scheduled out of Vandenberg this year.

FOX 5 received numerous phone calls from viewers inquiring about the light in the sky. Many viewers sent FOX 5 photos and videos and shared them on social media.

There were numerous calls into @SanDiegoPD Communications when the rocket launch from Vandenberg AFB was seen in our San Diego sky. pic.twitter.com/N0UeYQ5Uvu — Shelley Zimmerman (@ChiefZimmerman) December 23, 2017

@fox5sandiego the view of the rocket from Mission Beach Blvd pic.twitter.com/dzP5XYviug — SHAF And Museum (@CharChariotII) December 23, 2017

@fox5sandiego just taken from coronado CA what is it pic.twitter.com/aoqsYk2Q5L — Richard Navarrette (@RichardNava1) December 23, 2017