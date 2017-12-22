Owner speaks about losing auto body shop in fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Just a few days before Christmas, the owner of a Midway-area auto body shop is dealing with the loss of his livelihood.

On Tuesday morning, a massive fire broke out at Diko’s Auto Repair on Pacific Highway. The fire gutted out the business, leaving nothing but a shell of a building.

“That’s my office, my tools, my everything,” said Diko Awanessian.

Awanessian showed FOX 5 the extensive damage Friday morning.

“The lifts, the compressor and the machines, everything is gone,” said Awanessian.

The fire erupted just before 8:30 a.m., sending into the air a giant plume of smoke that could be seen all around San Diego County.

It took firefighters nearly two hours to knock down stubborn flames. The fire showed no mercy, causing more than $1 million in damage.

Awanessian told FOX 5 he does have insurance, but it’s not clear how much he’s covered. Until the coverage kicks in, Awanessian is out of work.

“If there is no business, there’s no money and no living,” said Awanessian.

The shop was his livelihood, built from scratch since he came to the United States from Armenia 26 years ago.

“I come here, zero. I started with zero and I did it,” said Awanessian. “Little by little, I buy stuff and pay it. Now everything is gone.”

From the ashes, Awanessian is finding hope. Not only from his family but also customers who continue to stand by his side.

“I’m so happy for my customers, all of them. They come in here, they ask about me, they support me. Thank you,” said Awanessian.

As he closes the chapter on this tragedy, Awanessian says one day, his shop will return.

“It’s not easy, but I'm going to do it again I going to do it again, I’m not going to give up never,”

Awanessian's daughter Livia has set up a GoFundMe page to accept donations.