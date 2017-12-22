Man sought for touching girl inappropriately inside Ross store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities asked the public Friday for help in identifying a man who groped a 9-year-old girl at Marketplace at the Grove mall.

The assailant, who appeared to be in his mid-20s to early 30s, approached the victim as she was looking at toys with her 3-year-old sister in a Ross Dress for Less store at the College Grove shopping center and grabbed her buttocks about 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16, according to San Diego police.

The groper, who also was seen in Kohl's and Target stores at the College Grove Avenue mall that evening, may have been traveling in a dark- colored sedan, officials said.

The victim was unable to provide a detailed description of the man, but at least one surveillance camera at the shopping center captured images of him.

Anyone who might be able to help investigators track down the perpetrator was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580- 8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.