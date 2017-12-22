Jaywalker hospitalized after being hit by car

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A 35-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday after he was struck while crossing a coastal highway in Encinitas, authorities said.

The crash happened about 10:20 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of S. Coast Highway 101 west of the San Elijo Lagoon, sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Bligh said.

“The victim was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark-colored clothing as he ran eastbound across the dark highway,” Bligh said.

A 27-year-old woman driving northbound on the beachfront road struck the man, the sergeant said. Firefighters and paramedics rendered first aid before taking the man to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with traumatic injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and was not believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Bligh said. Due to the seriousness of the victim’s injuries, a Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction team was sent to the scene to investigate.