Driver pistol-whipped in carjacking

SAN DIEGO — A carjacker struck a 44-year-old man in the head with a gun in Mountain View and, along with an accomplice, took the victim’s car, police said Friday.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the carjacking, which occurred at 11:26 p.m. Thursday in the area of 44th Street and Boston Avenue, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The victim had just parked his car when he was approached by the two males, Heims said. They told him to get out of his car and one of them hit the man several times in the head with a gun, Heims said.

The assailants got into the man’s car and drove away, going west on Boston Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, Heims said.

Police are looking for the victim’s gray 1999 Chevrolet Prizm, California license plate number 7HYL090.

The victim described one of the two carjackers as Hispanic, between 5′ 6″ and 5′ 8″, wearing a gray sweater with black pants and a gray hat. A description of the other was not immediately available.