Driver flees after slamming into patrol vehicle

SAN DIEGO — Police were searching Friday for a motorist who rammed an officer’s patrol vehicle in Clairemont Mesa East, then ditched the SUV he was driving and bolted along with a cohort who had been along for the violent ride.

The man behind the wheel of the Toyota 4Runner accelerated before crashing it into the patrol vehicle — apparently on purpose — in the 3700 block of Mount Albertine Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police.

The victim was sitting inside the cruiser at the time but suffered no injuries, Sgt. Ed Zwibel said.

The driver of the SUV — described as a Latino with tattoos on his face — and his passenger then jumped out and ran off into a nearby apartment complex. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the two men.

Police were investigating the crash as an assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, Zwibel said.