County-wide ‘fill the boot’ drive held for family of fallen firefighter

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters and volunteers are holding a county-wide 'fill the boot' drive during the morning commute Friday for the family of a San Diego firefighter who died battling the Thomas Fire.

Cory Iverson, 32, was a fire engineer for Cal Fire San Diego. He was killed near Fillmore, falling victim to thermal injuries and smoke inhalation, according to autopsy results released Saturday by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

Firefighters will be stationed at dozens of intersections across the county from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. including:

- Chula Vista

- Imperial Beach

- National City

- Oceanside

- Poway

- Santee

- La Mesa

- San Miguel

- Lemon Grove

- El Cajon

- Encinitas

- Solana Beach

- Lakeside

- Barona

- Viejas

- Escondido

- Vista

-Bonsall

-Fallbrook

Thousands turned out to see Iverson's procession Sunday on its route through Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties back to San Diego.

Iverson is survived by his wife, Ashley Iverson, a two-year-old daughter and a second daughter who is due in the spring.

A GoFundMe campaign created for Iverson's family called him "a true hero to our Southern California community." By Saturday, it had raised more than $300,000 -- surpassing an initial goal of $150,000, which has been raised at least twice to $500,000.

A memorial for Iverson will be held at The Rock Church in Point Loma at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23.