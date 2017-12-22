× Call Me By Your Name

There are two things that bother me about this movie. The first is that everyone is going nuts over it. All the other members of the San Diego Film Critic Society and the members of the Broadcast Film Critics Association I belong to. Everyone is raving about it, the same way they did about Carol a few years ago. And that movie had the same problems as this. The characters just aren’t all that interesting. Also, to me, it’s never romantic when one person is a lot older than the other. They have more life experiences, they can manipulate. It’s just icky. As I said in the movie Carol — for everyone that said how romantic it was, what if Cate Blanchett was played by a man her age. Would we still think it’s romantic to have a married man chasing a 17-year-old shop girl? And although the age difference in this isn’t as big (17-year-old with a 24-year-old), Armie Hammer looks a lot older (he’s 31 in real life), and the fact that he’s taller, more confident, and working with the 17-year-old’s dad — it makes the whole situation weird (as it did to my wife, who was watching it with me). Unlike actor James Woods, who seemed to have a problem with the fact that these characters are gay — I found the movie A Single Man (Colin Firth), beautifully shot and very romantic. And in the later part of that movie when this professor starts up an affair with one of his students, it didn’t have the same icky vibe. That’s because the student is the aggressor, and the professor is still grieving the loss of his love. That makes a world of difference.

In Call Me By Your Name, it’s the early ‘80s in Northern Italy, and a Jewish professor (Michael Stuhlbarg, who continues to do interesting work) and his family are spending the summer in a villa. He’s researching and studying antiquities. Professor Perlman (Stuhlbarg) hires a graduate student to help him out. That’s the 24-year-old Oliver (Hammer). He and Elio (Timothee Chalamet, who was great as the brooding teen in Lady Bird) take a liking to each other. In one of the scenes that really impressed me, Elio is playing classical pieces on the piano and Oliver mentions liking a previous way he played it. They’re throwing around the names of composers, and it works wonderfully. One of my pet peeves in movies is when couples (straight or gay) immediately fall madly in love with each other, and we’re perplexed as to why. Yet if you show me characters have common interests or interesting conversations with each other, I’ll be rooting for them. The problem is, those types of scenes were few and far between. So often, they’re just wandering around. Maybe they go swimming, or riding their bikes into town. Oliver seems self-absorbed, and has an arrogance that, again, makes the age difference bother me.

The 89-year-old James Ivory (remember the Ivory/Merchant films Howards End, A Room With a View, Remains of the Day?) tackled this screenplay, from the Andre Ariman novel. Director Luci Guadagnino (the disappointing but beautifully shot films I Am Love and A Bigger Splash) again does a nice job shooting this. He just doesn’t tackle the dialogue properly. For example, the scene that’s getting a lot of attention involves father and son discussing the relationship. It’s incredibly acted, and truth be told, also moving. Yet a few minutes after the words were said, I thought about it. And it’s complete garbage. They’re trying to show how understanding and progressive the father is. That’s great. But as my wife pointed out, “Would he be saying the same things about Oliver if it was his 17-year-old daughter whose virginity he took?” No, he wouldn’t. He probably also wouldn’t have said “Oliver is good.” Uh, how does the father know that? What if he was mean to his son when he wasn’t around. He sure wasn’t “good” to the women in his life. And was it really “good” to take the virginity of a teenage boy grappling with his sexuality? Perhaps that’s something Elio should’ve been experiencing with somebody his own age. There’s also a bit the father says about how he himself has never found a love like that. Again, how does he know the depth of their love? You ask any teenager that has suffered a recent break-up, it’s the end of the world to them. We don’t tell our 16-year-old daughters that are crying their eyes out, that what they had with that guy that just broke their heart — that what they had was a beautiful thing. You simply console them, and try your best way to not sound cliche when you tell them there are other fish in the sea, etc. The whole segment rang false, despite how powerful those last 15 minutes are.

Despite the great acting and beautiful cinematography (good job, Sayombhu Mukdeeprom)…the whole thing was just languorously paced. And I can’t finish watching a movie and end up wondering so much about why characters did certain things. For example, why was Oliver immediately treated like part of the family? I’m also wondering if anybody else has a problem with Armie Hammer playing a scholar. It reminded me of when Denise Richards played a nuclear physicist in one of the James Bond movies. But hey…he looks good without a shirt on, standing in the doorway, or peeing in the bathroom with the door open (a scene which was done at least three times in this movie).

This gets 1 ½ stars out of 5.