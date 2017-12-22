× Abandoned panga found on North County beach

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. – Authorities were investigating the discovery of an empty panga that was beached in the surfline on a North County beach Friday.

Video showed the boat with an outboard motor, its bow in the sand and it’s stern in the surf in Solana Beach. Several lifejackets could be seen on the panga.

In recent years, immigrant smugglers have used pangas to ferry people from Mexico to San Diego County beaches. Typically, they beach the boats and the crew and passengers flee into nearby neighborhoods.

Lifeguards and sheriff’s deputies searched the area Friday near where the boat was found. It’s not yet clear whether anyone has been found.