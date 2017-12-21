Trailer for ‘Mamma Mia!’ sequel is here

LOS ANGELES — The sequel to “Mamma Mia!” gives us the origin tale we’ve been needing.

At least that’s what we gather from the trailer for “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” which debuted Thursday.

Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried return as mother-daughter duo Donna and Sophie, but this time around Sophie is pregnant, and she learns the story of her mother’s pregnancy.

Lily James plays the younger version of Donna, and the audience will learn how the “Dancing Queen” came to inhabit a Greek island.

There’s also a little bit of Cher, who plays Sophie’s grandmother.

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” will dance into theaters in July.