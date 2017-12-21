Reward offered in 2 cold case murders

SAN DIEGO — Hoping to reignite a two-decade-old cold case, San Diego homicide detectives Thursday asked the public for any new information about the suspects who killed two men 20 years ago this week in the Mt. Hope neighborhood.

Bryan Sean Carter and Vernon David Bownes were shot and killed Dec. 17, 1997, while sitting at a picnic table in the front yard of a home in the 200 block of Francis Street, San Diego police homicide Lt. Mike Holden said. Both men were shot in the head and died at the scene.

Investigators believe two men ambushed Carter and Bownes around 11 p.m. that night, Holden said. After the killings, detectives believe a man and woman went through the victims’ pockets and stole several items.

Anyone with information about the murders was asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous, and a reward up to $1,000 was being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.