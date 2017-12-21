Police search for driver in hit-and-run that seriously injured man

SAN DIEGO — Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in identifying a motorist who fled a Mountain View-area traffic accident that left a pedestrian gravely injured.

The 33-year-old victim was walking across the street in the 3700 block of Ocean View Boulevard when a dark-colored Scion tC struck him shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to San Diego police.

Following the impact, the motorist continued on to the west and left the area. A surveillance camera in the neighborhood captured images of the vehicle, believed to be a 2008-2010 model.

Medics took the victim to a trauma center, where he was admitted for treatment of a severe brain injury. The man, whose name has not been released, remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.