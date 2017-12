Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for San Diego County valleys and deserts from 10 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday.

Widespread frost is expected and widespread overnight lows of 32 to 36 degrees are predicted, with isolated temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees, according to the weather service.

Appropriate accommodations should be made for outdoor pets and sensitive outdoor plants may freeze or be damaged if left uncovered, officials said.

Brrrrrrrrrrr (that's a San Diego brrrrrr) Frost Advisory tonight with lows near freezing pic.twitter.com/8VFv2xMTzQ — Jason Handman (@handman) December 22, 2017