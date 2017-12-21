Man fatally shot by deputy was armed hit-and-run suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- A man fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy this week in a residential area near MiraCosta College brought about the lethal use of force by pulling a gun on the lawman, a police spokesman said Thursday.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon following a road chase that began in Vista and ended in a neighborhood north of state Route 78 and east of College Boulevard in Oceanside, said Gabe Jimenez, a sergeant with the latter's city's police department.

Abandoning his car in the 3100 block of Camarillo Avenue, the fleeing man -- a suspect in a hit-and-run crash -- ran off, and a deputy got out of his cruiser and gave chase on foot, Jimenez said. Moments later, the suspect allegedly pulled a pistol, prompting the patrolman to open fire on him.

The suspect collapsed in the front yard of a home and died. His name and that of the deputy have not yet been made public.

No other injuries were reported.

A woman who had been riding in the suspect's car during the pursuit was detained for questioning and then released, the sergeant said.