Legendary broadcaster Dick Enberg dies at 82

LA JOLLA, Calif. -- Legendary broadcaster Dick Enberg died Thursday morning at his La Jolla home, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. He was 82.
Barbara, his wife, told the Union-Tribune the family believes he had a heart attack.
Enberg -- whose signature call was "Oh, my!" -- retired as the San Diego Padres primary play-by-play television broadcaster following the 2016 season, his seventh with the team.
Enberg received the National Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford C. Frick Award, presented annually for excellence in baseball broadcasting, in 2015. He had earlier received similar awards from the Basketball and Pro Football halls of fame.
Enberg worked for CBS for 11 years prior to joining the Padres as a play-by-play broadcaster for NFL games, college basketball and tennis' U.S. Open. He also contributed to coverage of the Masters and PGA Championship.
Prior to CBS, Enberg spent 25 years at NBC Sports, including as the play-by-play announcer for Super Bowl and Rose Bowl games, and college basketball's Final Four.
Enberg began his full-time broadcasting career in 1965 in Los Angeles, as the sportscaster on KTLA's newscasts. as the broadcaster for the Los Angeles Rams from 1966-1977, the California Angels from 1969-78 and UCLA men's basketball telecasts from 1966-77.
Enberg would have turned 83 on January 9.
The Padres issued the following statement Thursday night on behalf of Executive Chairman Ron Fowler and Managing Partner Peter Seidler:
"We are immensely saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of legendary broadcaster Dick Enberg. Dick was an institution in the industry for 60 years and we were lucky enough to have his iconic voice behind the microphone for Padres games for nearly a decade. On behalf of our entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to his wife, Barbara, and the entire Enberg family."
Tributes to Enberg poured in on social media Thursday night following the news of his death.