5-year-old Chicago boy shot for second time in less than 2 years; father charged

CHICAGO — A 5-year-old boy who was shot in the face during a drive-by shooting last year accidentally shot himself in the hand on Tuesday, according to Chicago police.

Police say Kavan Collins shot himself Tuesday night after finding the loaded, uncased gun in a bedroom of a home on the city’s South Side. according to WGN. Kavan was taken to Comer Hospital and is in good condition.

The boy's father, 25-year-old Kevin Collins, is charged with felony gun counts, including possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number. He also faces misdemeanor charges of causing a child to be endangered. Police say Kevin Collins is a convicted felon who obtained the gun illegally.

In June 2016, then-4-year-old Kavan was shot in the jaw while walking with his mother and others.

A bullet fired from a vehicle struck him in the face and another shattered a window and pierced a wall before it struck a 28-year-old woman.

The Chicago Tribune reports that police said neither the boy nor the woman was the intended target.