Despite Haley threat, UN votes to condemn Trump’s Jerusalem decision

The United Nations voted overwhelmingly to condemn President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel despite threats from the US to pull funding from the world body.

Some 128 countries voted for the resolution, while nine voted “no,” and 35 nations abstained, including Canada and Australia.

The vote came after US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley issued a direct threat to the UN saying that the US will think twice about funding the world body if it voted to condemn Trump’s decision.

“The United States will remember this day in which it was singled out for attack in this assembly,” Haley said. “We will remember it when we are called upon to once again make the world’s largest contribution” to the UN and when other member nations ask Washington “to pay even more and to use our influence for their benefit.”

Haley said the US will put its embassy in Jerusalem regardless of the vote.

“That is what the American people want us to do and it is the right thing to do,” Haley said. “This vote will make a difference in how Americans look at the UN,” she said. “And this vote will be remembered.”

Haley’s remarks followed a threat from Trump himself, who mentioned the UN vote at a Wednesday Cabinet meeting. “We’re watching those votes,” the President said. “Let them vote against us, we’ll save a lot. We don’t care.”

Few countries seemed cowed, with nation after nation blasted the US at an emergency session of the General Assembly, condemning the Jerusalem decision as illegal, destabilizing, and a violation of international law leaving Washington largely isolated.