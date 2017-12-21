Firefighters battle brush fire in Riverside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- All evacuations have been lifted after a wind-driven brush fire burned 50 acres in Riverside Thursday, according to authorities.

The fire started shortly after 11 a.m. at the Santa Ana River bottom near Mission Inn Avenue, according to the Riverside Fire Department. The blaze has burned 50 acres between Indian Hill Drive and the Santa Ana River Trail bike path.

Two structures were "slightly damaged," Dave McClellan of the Riverside Fire Department said in a news conference.

No injuries have been reported.

Mandatory evacuations were previously issued for residents on Indian Hill, Glenwood, Miramonte, Loring and Mt. Rubidioux Drive, according to the fire department.

An evacuation center was set up at Dale Senior Center, but closed Thursday evening after residents returned home or found other accommodations, the city of Riverside's Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet.

No Riverside Unified School District schools were threatened and no evacuations or early releases were planned, according to a Facebook post by the district. At schools affected by the smoke from the fire, outdoor activities have been restricted.

