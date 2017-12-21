Authorities raid Spring Valley marijuana dispensary

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A contingent of law enforcement personnel raided an allegedly illegal marijuana dispensary near Bancroft County Park Thursday, seizing cannabis, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Detectives, members of a drug-suppression squad and a SWAT team served a search warrant at Club 64 in the 3600 block of Bancroft Drive in Spring Valley about 8 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

The bust “was the direct result of numerous complaints from concerned citizens,” Sgt. Matt Cook said.

Two people were detained on suspicion of taking part in unlawful marijuana sales, but there were no immediate arrests, Cook said.