2 arrested in marijuana delivery business raid

SAN DIEGO — Narcotics officers investigating an illegal marijuana delivery business raided a pair of homes in San Diego’s Bay Park and Pacific Beach neighborhoods and discovered about 45 pounds of high-grade marijuana, authorities said Thursday.

The search warrants were served about 7 a.m. Wednesday at 4015 Haines St. in Pacific Beach and 4528 Tonopah Ave. in Bay Park, San Diego police Lt. Matt Novak said.

“These locations … both within residential neighborhoods … were being used to operate an illegal marijuana delivery service called Cali Cats Collective,” Novak said. “The search warrants yielded approximately 45 (pounds) of high-grade marijuana, concentrated cannabis, $3,000 cash and business documents and records.”

Cali Cats Collective’s owner and an employee were arrested for sales of marijuana and operating a business without a license, Novak said.

The crackdown was part of an ongoing effort by the San Diego Police Department and San Diego City Attorney’s office to break up illegal marijuana dispensaries, delivery services and other businesses, Novak said. It comes as the state is just weeks away from making recreational marijuana use legal on Jan. 1.

But the sales of recreational marijuana will be tightly regulated, and authorities said they have no plans to stop going after those they believe are illegally involved in the trade.

“As was evident by yesterday’s operation, SDPD and the City Attorney’s office are continuing to conduct enforcement on all illegal marijuana delivery services, as well as all other illegal marijuana businesses operating in the City of San Diego,” Novak said. “All persons operating and working for any of these illegal marijuana businesses will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”