Young woman stabbed in back by another woman

SAN DIEGO – An 18-year-old City Heights woman suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday when an acquaintance stabbed her during an argument in the victim’s bedroom, police reported.

The assault took place about 10 a.m. at an apartment in the 3700 block of Van Dyke Avenue, according to San Diego police.

Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of stab wounds to her abdomen and back, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

It was unclear if the 20-year-old suspect, whose identity was known to police, remained at large as of late afternoon. Her name was not immediately made public.

The quarrel between the two young women stemmed from a dispute that began on Thanksgiving, Delimitros said.