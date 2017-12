OCEANSIDE, Calif. — One person was killed in a shooting involving Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday in Oceanside.

The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 3700 block of Roselle Avenue, near the intersection of College Boulevard and state Route 78, according to the Sheriff’s department.

The gunfire occurred following a pursuit out of Vista, a sheriff’s lieutenant said.

No deputy injuries have been reported.

HAPPENING NOW: Deputy involved shooting in oceanside by college blvd and roselle ave. @fox5sandiego is on scene pic.twitter.com/HyjkxP6pUp — Zak Bartleet (@PhotogZak) December 20, 2017

