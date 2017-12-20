MiraCosta College raising money to to help students, staff impacted by Lilac Fire

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The MiraCosta College Foundation announced Wednesday that it has set up an emergency relief fund to help students and employees impacted by the recent Lilac Fire in the North County.

The fund has already provided assistance to a student and a staff member who lost homes in the blaze, which burned 4,100 acres from Bonsall to Oceanside and destroyed 157 structures.

“In times like these, it is vital that we pull together as a community and support our fellow MiraCosta Spartans,” said Sunny Cooke, MiraCosta’s superintendent and president.

Many students and employees had to evacuate, and many returned to homes heavily damaged by smoke, school officials said.

People can contribute to the fund online.

As of midday Wednesday, donations totaled $2,567, more than halfway toward a goal of raising $5,000.