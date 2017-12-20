Explosion at Hollywood restaurant prompts evacuations

LOS ANGELES — Firefighters are responding to a confirmed explosion at a mixed-use building near the busy intersection of Hollywood and Highland in Hollywood Wednesday night, authorities said.

The explosion occurred about 7:31 p.m., in the first-floor restaurant at 1724 N. Highland Avenue, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

The restaurant sits beneath a six-story apartment building, and the floor of the residential part of the building was evacuated “in abundance of safety,” LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart stated in the alert. Residents on all other floors were urged to shelter in place.

No fire was immediately reported, she said, and one person was being evaluated for unknown injuries.

Preliminary reports indicated a natural gas explosion inside the restaurant, according to Stewart. The gas has been turned off.

The explosion occurred across the street from the Hollywood and Highland Center, a heavily-trafficked and crowded area that is also a popular destination for tourists. The center features shops and restaurants, as well as the Dolby Theatre, and is near the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

One witness reported feeling shaking while eating at the California Pizza Kitchen at the center.

“Explosion was super loud!” Twitter user @ActionSebastian tweeted, along with footage showing what appeared to be shattered glass from a blown out window across the street.