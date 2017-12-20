‘Curl Master’ Mike Allas proves age doesn’t matter in bodybuilding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- For the last 26 years, Mike Allas has put his body to the test in the sports of powerlifting and body building.

It didn't take him long to realize he excelled in both sports and now, at nearly 60 years old, his passion for competing hasn't wavered.

Allas, commonly known in the bodybuilding world as "curl master," began powerlifting in 1991. In 1996, the Imperial Beach native captured his first world title record in the United States Strict Curling Association event known as the "strict curl."

"I was in the 133 weight class, I weighed in at 129 and I did 135 against the wall," said Allas.

He became the sixth person ever to curl more than his own body weight.

"Winning a world record was like walking on the red carpet because it was at Muscle Beach where everybody wants to work out," said Allas. "They had cameras there and everything. I was in a newspaper in Los Angeles."

In 2008, Allas decided to transition from powerlifting to bodybuilding.

In August, the 59-year-old earned the Grandmaster champion in his age division at the Mister San Diego Natural Bodybuilder competition.

"The older I get, it's just like wanting to keep my cholesterol down, my blood pressure down and just all together fitness," said Allas. "I wanted to see what I could do in bodybuilding and so far so good."

Allas says he plans to compete next year in the Mister San Diego Natural Bodybuilder competition again as well as the United States Warriors Natural Bodybuilding Championships.