× Couple reunited with beloved Yorkie

LEMON GROVE, Calif. – A family of a missing dog was relieved Wednesday after someone returned their Yorkie.

A day after the Wooten family told FOX 5 about their Yorkie “Charlie” having escaped from their backyard in Lemon Grove, they were reunited with him.

Charlie escaped from the backyard on Saturday afternoon. Then, on a neighbor’s surveillance video, Charlie can be seen running down the road with an SUV following behind him.

My Luong said the dog ran into her backyard. Shortly after, several people, including a man, came knocking on her door.

“He asked if he could go in my backyard to pick up his dog that ran into the back end here and I said, ‘sure go ahead,’ and so they just picked up the dog and left,” Luong said.

Luong said she had no idea the dog did not belong to them until she came into contact with the Wootens, who showed them a picture of Charlie. She confirmed the dog taken from her yard looked like him.

Unfortunately, Charlie did not have his tag on because it had been ripped off when the dog was playing earlier in the day.

An unidentified person contacted the Wooten family after seeing the report on the news and returned Charlie Wednesday morning.

The Wootens said it’s the best Christmas gift they could ask for.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Control were notified.