Couple pleads for Yorkie to be returned

SAN DIEGO -- A family is pleading to get their dog back after someone took it from their Lemon Grove neighborhood.

The Wooten family said their Yorkie, Charlie, escaped from the backyard on Saturday afternoon. Then, on a neighbor's surveillance video, Charlie can be seen running down the road with an SUV following behind him.

My Luong said the dog ran into her backyard. Shortly after, several people, including a man, came knocking on her door.

"He asked if he could go in my backyard to pick up his dog that ran into the back end here and I said, 'sure go ahead,' and so they just picked up the dog and left,” Luong said.

Luong said she had no idea the dog did not belong to them until she came into contact with the Wootens, who showed them a picture of Charlie. She confirmed the dog taken from her yard looked like him.

Unfortunately, Charlie did not have his tag on because it had been ripped off when the dog was playing earlier in the day.

Even with no collar, Charlie's owners said they feel the people that took him did not try to find his home.

“It doesn’t feel complete without our Charlie here for the holidays,” Natasha Wooten said.

Charlie's family wants the people that have him now to know they do not want to cause them any trouble. They just want Charlie home because to them, he is not just a pet.

“To someone else who doesn’t have a pet, it’s like losing their child, or it’s like losing any family member,” Natasha Wooten said.

The couple is hoping whoever has Charlie will do the right thing and return him. They say to have him back would be the best Christmas gift the family could ask for.

“Please, please, that dog means a lot to me. Please let me have him back," Eric Wooten said.

The family is offering a reward to the person who helps bring Charlie home.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department and Animal Control have been notified. Deputies said they cannot be certain that whoever took the dog did anything criminal at this time.