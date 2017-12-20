2 people accused of robbing pregnant woman, stealing police car face judge

SAN DIEGO — Two people accused of robbing a pregnant woman inside her Pacific Beach apartment before one of them allegedly stole a San Diego police car and drove it into the water at Fiesta Island pleaded not guilty Tuesday to various charges, including “hot prowl” burglary, false imprisonment and auto theft.

James Graham, 40, and Stephanie Majsterski, 25, were ordered held on $600,000 and $300,000 bail, respectively.

Deputy District Attorney Lucy Yturralde told Judge Charles Gill that the defendants are accused of breaking into the apartment on Pacific Beach Drive about 9:30 p.m. last Thursday while the victim’s husband was out doing laundry.

Graham, a parolee, allegedly simulated a knife and demanded the victim’s keys and wallet before fleeing, the prosecutor said.

Graham, who has 10 robbery convictions dating from 2008, was captured nearby. But Majsterski allegedly stole a police car and drove it into the water at Fiesta Island, where she was arrested, the prosecutor said.

Majsterski faces nine years in prison if convicted and Graham would face 50 years to life plus eight years and four months behind bars if found guilty.

A readiness conference was set for Dec. 29 and a preliminary hearing for Jan. 3.