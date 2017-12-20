Car hits pedestrians in Flinders Street, Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia — A car struck at least a dozen pedestrians outside Melbourne’s iconic Flinders Street station on Thursday afternoon, shutting down the center of Australia’s second-largest city.

In a statement, Victoria Police said they had arrested the driver of the vehicle after it collided with “a number of pedestrians” between Elizabeth and Swanston streets.

Paramedics have taken 13 people to nearby hospitals, Ambulance Victoria said in a statement. Two others are being treated at the scene.

One of the injured was a pre-school age child who was taken to hospital with a head injury, and is in a serious condition, Ambulance Victoria said.

Flinders Street is one of Melbourne’s busiest pedestrian roads, running between a major train station and the bustling city center.

The incident comes almost one year after six people were killed when a car plowed into pedestrians along Melbourne’s Bourke Street Mall in January, just a few streets north of Flinders Street station. Police said that incident was not terror-related.