Walmart shoppers, employees raise $440,000 for Rady Children’s Hospital

SAN DIEGO — Donations by customers at Walmart and Sam’s Club checkout registers and at employee events raised more than $440,000 for Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, the retailer announced Tuesday.

The $440,335 in local proceeds were part of a broader national effort that raised more than $34 million in support of the 170 hospitals across the country.

“There is a great sense of community when our associates and our customers can rally around a cause we all believe in like supporting CMN Hospitals,” said Angela Wilson, Walmart regional general manager.

“We always say that every dollar counts, and we are so grateful for our customers and members who donate to help children live better,” Wilson said. “Their passion for helping kids served by Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego has never wavered, and it inspires us to go bigger and do more every year.”

Carol Damon-Scherer, vice president of philanthropy for the hospital’s foundation, said the money will help fund lifesaving technology and research, provide a safety net for children with little or no medical insurance, and improve the hospital experience for patients and their families.

“With Walmart’s contributions to the fund, Rady Children’s is able to help fulfill the highest and greatest needs of the hospital and be better equipped to provide the excellent patient care we are known for nationwide,” Damon-Scherer said.

While register donations by customers drive most of the fundraising during the campaign, store employees also hold their own fundraising events, such as bake sales and contests, according to Walmart.