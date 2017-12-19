Thomas Fire now second-largest wildfire in modern California history

VENTURA, Calif. — The Thomas Fire is now the second-largest wildfire in modern California history, the Los Angeles Times reported.

By Tuesday night, the fire had burned 272,000 acres and was 55 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The Thomas Fire surpassed the Rush fire, which burned 271,911 acres in Lassen County in 2012, according to the Times. The largest, the 2003 Cedar Fire near San Diego, destroyed 273,246 acres.

Monday saw a significant landmark reached, with 50% of the fire contained.

Cal Fire reported the blaze is expected to be fully controlled by the end of the first week in January. It has claimed the life of one firefighter.

But fire weather watches are posted for Santa Barbara County late Wednesday into Thursday. Winds could gust to 60 mph, potentially leading to the fire spreading rapidly again. And gusty winds are to return to Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Thursday and Friday.

Fire on course to be biggest recorded in state

Thomas Fire is on course to be California’s biggest in recorded history by January 7 — the date authorities expect to have it contained.

The Thomas Fire also is the third-most destructive in structure losses, with more than 1,000 buildings burned, according to Cal Fire.

To date, it has burned an area larger than New York City, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco combined — and is larger than any city in California except Los Angeles.

About $110 million has been spent fighting the massive blaze, fire officials said. This year has been the costliest for wildfires in US history. Damages topped $10 billion even before the current fires began in Southern California.

Evacuation order lifted

The spate of fires, which have burned for over two weeks without respite, has affected more than 100,000 Californians, with many forced to flee their homes, either through mandatory or voluntary evacuations, and no guarantee they will have anything left once they return.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office announced the lifting of evacuation orders for portions of the county Monday night.

Eye in the sky

The US Air Force has made a reaper drone available to the fire teams to aid in suppressing the blaze.

Crews at March Air Reserve Base east of Los Angeles have been working “around the clock to provide almost 24 hours of near real time situational awareness,” according to a Facebook post from the Ventura County Fire Department.

The MQ-9 drone cruises at an altitude of 28,000, meaning its reconnaissance does not interfere with aerial firefighting tools such as helicopters and “super scooper” CL-415 firefighting aircraft.

“At that altitude the team and drone can quickly transition and acquire any point that may be of interest on the fire,” the post says.

“In addition to its speed, the MQ-9 provides both an electro-optical and infrared camera which provides greater clarity on what the incident commander is viewing on the ground.”

The CNN Wire contributed to this story.