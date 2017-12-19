× Severely abused dog rescued after not getting treated for diabetes

SAN DIEGO – A 9-year-old diabetic dog that wasn’t treated for the condition for a full year following diagnosis is being cared for Tuesday by the San Diego Humane Society.

Acting on a tip, Humane Society officials on Sunday rescued the miniature pincher named Bruce from a residence in Escondido and are pursuing criminal charges against his owner.

“Ongoing lack of care and failure to treat Bruce’s condition has resulted in severe emaciation,” said Steve MacKinnon, chief of humane law enforcement for San Diego Humane Society.

“So far, he’s responding to treatment and we’re hoping he can make a full recovery,” MacKinnon said. “Denying an animal veterinary treatment and care constitutes cruelty, and our officers will be pursuing felony charges in this case.”

He alleged that the owner chose to let the dog suffer following the diagnosis.

Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society, said there is no reason an animal should go through what Bruce has experienced.

“There are many resources available in San Diego to help provide care and veterinary support for animals in need,” Weitzman said.

“Pet owners can turn to us for help as well — we’ll always ensure animals have the care they need,” he said. “We just have to know about them, and that’s why it’s so important for the community to be advocates for animals.”

Humane Society officials said they are cautiously optimistic that Bruce will survive so that he can be put up for adoption.