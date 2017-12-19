SDSU admission applications hit record high

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University set new records for the number of students who applied for admission for next year — 68,475 prospective freshmen and 25,135 transfers.

It’s the first time SDSU has topped 90,000 total applications, and marks an 11 percent increase over last year. Applications to SDSU have been increasing over the past decade, school officials said.

“This robust interest in SDSU reflects the excellence of our academic and research programs and our national reputation,” said SDSU President Sally Roush.

Incoming freshmen were most interested in majors in biology, business, nursing and psychology.

School officials said applicants can expect to receive acceptance notifications in March.